Mustafa Aliga, the Arua Muslim District Secretary, said that although the clashes over ownership of the Mosque have reduced over the past few months, the dispute is still fresh. He says currently the Koboko Muslims district is operating in a Kiosk due to the unresolved conflict over the ownership of the mosque.
Muslims Petition Mufti Over Disputed Koboko Mosque
15 Nov 2022
Tagged with: Kawthar Mosque in Koboko Shiekh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje
