Muslims Petition Mufti Over Disputed Koboko Mosque

15 Nov 2022, 10:10 Comments 125 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Religion Security Northern Updates
The disputed Kawthar Mosque in Koboko Municipality

Mustafa Aliga, the Arua Muslim District Secretary, said that although the clashes over ownership of the Mosque have reduced over the past few months, the dispute is still fresh. He says currently the Koboko Muslims district is operating in a Kiosk due to the unresolved conflict over the ownership of the mosque.

 

