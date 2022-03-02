Muslims Reject New Leadership of Kyazanga Central Mosque

In short
Kyazanga Central Mosque has been the centre of controversy and clashes between rival factions one allied to Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC, the main Muslim administration in the country and the Kibuli faction.
Muslims Reject New Leadership of Kyazanga Central Mosque2 Mar 2022, 11:51 Comments 42 Views Lwengo, Uganda Religion Election Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Lwengo Muslims reject New Leadership West Buganda Muslim Region leader survives beating
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.