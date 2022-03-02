Davis Buyondo
Muslims Reject New Leadership of Kyazanga Central Mosque

2 Mar 2022, 11:51 Comments 42 Views Lwengo, Uganda Religion Election Security Updates
Uganda National Mosque. Courtesy Picture

In short
Kyazanga Central Mosque has been the centre of controversy and clashes between rival factions one allied to Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC, the main Muslim administration in the country and the Kibuli faction.

 

