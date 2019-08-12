In short
While unveiling the project, Dr. Sheikh Muhammad Irumba, the Kadhi Bunyoro-Tooro Region, said the hospital will have 8wards, laboratory, mortuary, staff quarters, mosque and conference hall. He said the facility will be open to all kinds of people including non-Muslims.
Muslims to Build UGX13B Hospital in Bundibugyo
12 Aug 2019
Mentioned: Bundibugyo District Eid al Adha Josephine Babungi Kadhi of the Bunyoro-Tooro Region Mohammad Irumba Uganda Moslem Supreme Council
