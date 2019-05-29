In short
The journey will take them to Mulungu landing site in Munyonyo, where the first Arabs Ahmad bin Ibrahim, and Snay bin Amir landed in Buganda in 1843 and Nateete, where more than 500 Muslims were killed and buried following the Buganda religious wars.
Wakiso, Uganda
