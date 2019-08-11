In short
Arua District Khadhi Sheik Shaban Abujaffer made the call to hundreds of Muslims gathered at Arua Primary School grounds during the Eid Al Adha celebrations on Sunday.
Muslims Urged to Embrace Secular Education, Family Planning
11 Aug 2019
Sheik Abujafffer Shaban District Khadi Arua Leading Eid Al Aduha Prayers at Arua Primary school grounds.
