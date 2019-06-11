In short
They also revealed that the promises by the parliamentary committee on education to have a forensic audit of the University’s books of accounts, restraining the administration from mistreating staff and commencing the search process for the new vice chancellor are yet to be fulfilled.
MUST Staff Issue Two -Week Ultimatum to Adminstration11 Jun 2019, 11:02 Comments 160 Views Education Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.