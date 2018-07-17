In short
Mutebile explained that although the central bank was incessantly criticized when it took over Crane Bank in December 2016, Bank of Uganda had no other option other than putting Crane Bank under administration and later selling it.
Central Bank Not Obliged to Bailout Distressed Banks – Mutebile
17 Jul 2018
Mutebile greeting Rugunda at the Bankers Conference
