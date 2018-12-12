In short
Addressing MPs on Wednesday, Mutebile said that they had discussed the matter and taken note of issues raised concerning conflict of interest of service providers. He said that they are to review policy on conflict of policy and take steps to upgrade their performance.
Mutebile: BoU to Review Policy on Conflict of Interest

Kampala, Uganda
The Central Bank Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile with the Legal Counsel Margaret Kaggwa before COSASE. Login to license this image from 1$.
