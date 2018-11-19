In short
In his report, the Auditor General observed that no asset movement schedule or ledgers indicating assets at closure, assets sold, selling price, a period of sale, assets not sold, performing and nonperforming loans, was provided to support asset movements in the Statement of Affairs of the three closed banks.
Mutebile Denies Receiving Liquidation Reports on Closed Banks Top story19 Nov 2018, 19:56 Comments 177 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile appearing before COSASE. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.