Mutebile Loved Kigezi and He Was Loved Back in Equal Measure –Leaders

In Kigezi where he hails from, his death has come as a shock to elders, area leaders and residents. A big loss, they say has befallen them with the demise of one of their own, a gallant economist who put Kigezi on the World Map through his exemplary work and whose hand has not only touched but also lifted many other children from the area.
Mutebile Loved Kigezi and He Was Loved Back in Equal Measure –Leaders23 Jan 2022, 16:30 Comments 322 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Some of the casual laborers trimming a fence at the late Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebire's home in Kijuguta, Nothern Division, Kabale Municipality on Sunday (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
