Ezekiel Ssekweyama
17:03

Muteesa I Royal University Asked to Focus on Agricultural Innovations

11 Jan 2019, 17:03 Comments 143 Views Masaka, Uganda Election Analysis
Muteesa Royal University Chancellor Justice Julia Ssebutinde at their Seventh graduation on Friday, .jpg Ezekiel Ssekweyama

Muteesa Royal University Chancellor Justice Julia Ssebutinde at their Seventh graduation on Friday, .jpg

In short
Justice Ssebutinde observed that with the increase in the number of universities, offering almost the same programmes, Muteesa I Royal university should capitalize on its locality, in the heartland of the agricultural district of Masaka, to make agricultural training and innovation its niche

 

Tagged with: muteesa royal unversity seventh graduation management challenged to focus as agricultural course improving and modernizing farming justice julia ssebutinde muteesa university chancellor
Mentioned: muteesa i royal university buganda kingdom jubilee

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.