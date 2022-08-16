Ezekiel Ssekweyama
20:04

Muteesa Royal University Closes Auxiliary Campuses as Charter Delays

16 Aug 2022, 19:51 Comments 79 Views Masaka, Uganda Education Interview

In short
Despite admitting students and conducting lessons in the different academic disciplines, the centres were operated without authorization of the National Council for Higher Education-NCHE; a statutory body responsible for overseeing universities and other tertiary institutions' education in the country.

 

Tagged with: Muteesa I Royal University Professor Vincent Kakembo VC Muteesa University
Mentioned: Muteesa I Royal University

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.