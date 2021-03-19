Mutukula Border Communities Mourn President Pombe Magufuli

In short
They say that Magufuli allowed the Ugandan traders and residents to freely cross into Tanzania to trade at the time when Uganda locked its borders. According to Madina Nazziwa, a resident of Kyakatuuma village in Mutukula Town Council, they only survived because Magufuli allowed them to cross to Tanzania to buy food for their families.
Mutukula Border Communities Mourn President Pombe Magufuli19 Mar 2021, 14:42 Comments 136 Views Kyotera, Uganda East Africa Politics Updates
Tagged with: Kyotera residents praise Late Tanzanian President They want his successor to maintain the relationship They worry that Museveni may close the border fearing covid infection
