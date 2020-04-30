Mutukula Border Post to Get COVID-19 Testing Lab as Cross border Threat Increases

In short
Dr Diana Atwine noted that the border station requires its own specialized laboratory services to respond to the big COVID-19 threat presented by neighboring Tanzania. Atwine says that the laboratory expected in a month will provide Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing to all people entering the country from Tanzania, to avoid scenarios of positive cases getting into contact with the community.
Mutukula Border Post to Get COVID-19 Testing Lab as Cross border Threat Increases30 Apr 2020, 21:43 Comments 142 Views Health Misc Science and technology Updates
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Doctor Diana Atwine leading team of Specialists that Inspected Mutukula border that has planned to COVID-19 testing Laboratory
