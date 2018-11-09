Emmanuel Okello
Mutundwe Church Leader Charged for Conning Parents

9 Nov 2018, 13:32 Comments 86 Views Hoima, Uganda Court Report

In short
His arrest followed complaints filed by hundreds of parents in Hoima who had lost more than 50 million Shillings in the scam. The parents were reportedly convinced that Kalungi and his agents would secure scholarships for needy students.

 

