AYUBU KIRINYA
08:15

Muyembe-Namalu-Nakapiriti Road Cut Off as Heavy Rains Destroy Chesebere Bridge Top story

23 Sep 2020, 08:10 Comments 215 Views Bulambuli, Eastern Region, Uganda Environment Updates
The broken Bridge on Muyembe Namalu Road

In short
John Sabila John, Kikobero village LC I Vice-Chairperson and elder, says the damaged bridge had outlived its lifespan. He has asked the government to intervene immediately and save people from the kind of suffering they are going through.

 

