Edward Eninu
08:53

Muyenga Murder: Asio Onebe Laid to Rest in Kaberamaido

19 Sep 2021, 08:52 Comments 198 Views Kaberamaido, Uganda Crime Security Updates
The Casket containing remains of the late Immaculate Mary Blessing Asio Onebe.

In short
Asio’s body was discovered in a septic tank on September 9, 2021 at her matrimonial home in Muyenga, Kampala. She went missing on January 6, 2021 and the search for her whereabouts continued by the police and relatives until September.

 

Mentioned: Kaberamaido District

