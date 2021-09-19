Muyenga Murder: Asio Onebe Laid to Rest in Kaberamaido

In short
Asio’s body was discovered in a septic tank on September 9, 2021 at her matrimonial home in Muyenga, Kampala. She went missing on January 6, 2021 and the search for her whereabouts continued by the police and relatives until September.
Muyenga Murder: Asio Onebe Laid to Rest in Kaberamaido19 Sep 2021, 08:52 Comments 198 Views Kaberamaido, Uganda Crime Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Mary Blessing Onebe. Francis Onebe. Ochero County body found septic tank murder of immaculate asio onebe
Mentioned: Kaberamaido District
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.