In short
The Ministry of Works and Transport set aside a monthly fee of up to 80 million Shillings to empty the septic tank and cleaning of the lavatory services. Uganda Radio Network has learnt that the vessel operators are supposed to empty the septic tank whenever it reaches Nakiwogo docking pier in Entebbe Municipality.
MV Kalangala Disposes Wastes in Lake Victoria30 Jun 2019, 13:46 Comments 84 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Environment Misc Report
In short
Mentioned: MV kalangala nation oil distributors
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.