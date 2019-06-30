Lubulwa Henry
13:48

MV Kalangala Disposes Wastes in Lake Victoria

30 Jun 2019, 13:46 Comments 84 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Environment Misc Report
Mv Kalangala Docking in Kalangala District on Wednesday Evening

Mv Kalangala Docking in Kalangala District on Wednesday Evening

In short
The Ministry of Works and Transport set aside a monthly fee of up to 80 million Shillings to empty the septic tank and cleaning of the lavatory services. Uganda Radio Network has learnt that the vessel operators are supposed to empty the septic tank whenever it reaches Nakiwogo docking pier in Entebbe Municipality.

 

Mentioned: MV kalangala nation oil distributors

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.