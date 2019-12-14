MV Kalangala Misses Major Servicing

In short
The vessel has one operating propeller, three dysfunctional lavatory units, a dysfunctional crane, poor lighting, flaking marine paint yet the vessel is expected to take an increased number of people to and from Kalangala District during the festive season. Other non-functioning parts of the vessel include the ice making machine
MV Kalangala Misses Major Servicing14 Dec 2019, 17:03 Comments 120 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Security Misc Report
In short
Mentioned: MV Kalangala Ministry of Works and Transport
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.