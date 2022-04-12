In short
Sadala Musoke, the Managing Director of Nation Oil Distributors limited, which operates MV Kalangala, says the ferry was grounded for more than a month because some spare parts were not available in Uganda. He explains that the spare parts are usually imported from Italy and Turkey.
MV Kalangala Resumes Operations
