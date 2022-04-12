Joan Akello
MV Kalangala Resumes Operations

12 Apr 2022, 17:09 Comments 171 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Environment Tourism Updates
MV Kalangala Vessel

Sadala Musoke, the Managing Director of Nation Oil Distributors limited, which operates MV Kalangala, says the ferry was grounded for more than a month because some spare parts were not available in Uganda. He explains that the spare parts are usually imported from Italy and Turkey.

 

