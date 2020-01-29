In short
The vessel according to Sadala Musoke, the managing director of Nation Oil Distributors limited, the company that operates MV Kalangala will be taken to a floating dock at Port bell Luzira to be checked my marine engineers from both the Ministry of Works and from insurance company Lloyds before repairs are done.
MV Kalangala to Undergo Major Servicing in February
MV kalangala ministry of works and transport
