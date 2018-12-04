Dissecting the Mystery of the Numbers aboard MV Templar

In short
Initial reports indicate that the boat, which capsized 150 meters from Mutima Country Haven, had more than 100 people on board. But by the close of rescue operations, only 60 people could be accounted for. These include 33 bodies that were retrieved from the water and 27 people that had been rescued alive.
Dissecting the Mystery of the Numbers aboard MV Templar4 Dec 2018, 15:45 Comments 162 Views Mukono, Uganda Crime Report
A map showing the MV Templar Route from KK to Mutima Beach Login to license this image from 1$.
