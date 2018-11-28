In short
. It was originally an only invite party by Prince David Wasajja and his friend David Freeman.. Tashobya Nsubuga believes more than one hundred revelers were on board.. The boats engine was switched off when the waves intensified which she thinks could have been a mistake .. No passenger manifest was recorded before takeoff. She says the organisers nearly called off the trip few hours before takeoff.
MV Templer Accident: A Survivor's Blow-By-Blow account
28 Nov 2018
Tashobya Nsubuga , one of the survivors of the Lake Victoria boat criuse accident Login to license this image from 1$.
