In short
According to Charles Kironde the CEO Mwanyi Terimba Limited, between May and June 2022, the company was able to purchase 200 metric tonnes of coffee this season which from farmers which is roughly 60-70% of the expected in this coffee season and expects to buy 100 more metric tonnes by the end of the season.
Mwanyi Terimba Enters Coffee Market with High Energy
Mentioned: Mwanyi Terimba Limited
