Mwesigye Halts Campaigns in Kyenjojo After Schedules Clash

2 Dec 2020, 07:53 Comments 146 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
Presidential candidate Fred Mwesigye didnt campaign in Bundibugyo as expected

On Tuesday Mwesigye was scheduled to campaign in Bundibugyo, Ntoroko and Kyenjojo districts. However, he abandoned his campaigns in Kyenjojo district after the police blocked him on grounds account that he was not expected to campaign in the area.

 

