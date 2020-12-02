In short
On Tuesday Mwesigye was scheduled to campaign in Bundibugyo, Ntoroko and Kyenjojo districts. However, he abandoned his campaigns in Kyenjojo district after the police blocked him on grounds account that he was not expected to campaign in the area.
Mwesigye Halts Campaigns in Kyenjojo After Schedules Clash
