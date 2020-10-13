In short
In a twist of events, NRM has withdrawn the flag from Mwesigye and decided to conduct fresh elections. Through his lawyers of Okello Oryem & Co Advocates, Col. Mwesigye has written to Odoi, seeking an explanation on the results, his declaration and endorsement as NRM candidate for Nyabushozi constituency.
Mwesigye Opposes Fresh NRM Polls in Nyabusozi County
13 Oct 2020
In short
Tagged with: Residual elections in Kiruhura
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement (NRM)
