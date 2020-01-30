In short
Anywar says the appointment is directly related to her past activism on environment conservation and notes that she is excited to prove to the appointing authority that she can handle the assignment.
My Appointment Was Based on Merit-Anywar
Beatrice Anywar, the newly appointed state minister for environment also the Kitgum municipality legislator waves to crowds in kitgum this afternoon.
