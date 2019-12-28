Olive Nakatudde
12:49

My Focus is On Next Election –Minister Tumwesigye

28 Dec 2019, 12:48 Comments 197 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Parliament Report
Minister Elioda Tumwesigye Anthony Kushaba

Minister Elioda Tumwesigye Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Patrick Ocan, the Apac Municipality Member of Parliament says Kwizera had an angle to argue his case but they also have theirs as the affected parties. He recounts that when the six municipalities were approved by parliament in 2015 others constituencies were approved but their elections was postponed due to budgetary limitations.

 

Tagged with: new municipalities

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.