My Salon Experience Under COVID-19 Restrictions

In short
Zaina Mugaidi, one of the clients in the salon says that whereas she likes keeping her head neat and clean by plaiting her hair, she’s scared of corona virus infection because of there is no social distancing in the salons. She also observed that none of the salonist was wearing a face mask as required.
My Salon Experience Under COVID-19 Restrictions22 Jul 2020, 10:50 Comments 177 Views Business and finance Lifestyle Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.