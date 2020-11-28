Mambule Ali
16:07

My Struggle to Liberate Uganda is Real-Kyagulanyi

28 Nov 2020, 16:03 Comments 216 Views Kassanda, Uganda Presidential Race Politics 2021 Elections Updates

In short
Kyagulanyi says that although some leaders in the current regime are creating an impression that he cannot be President, it is evident that he is a threat to the regime, citing the numerous security personnel who trail him during the campaigns.

 

Tagged with: Struggle is Real
Mentioned: Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.