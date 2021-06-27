In short
The tunnels were discovered at the home of George Odeke who was digging a pit latrine, raising concern amongst residents of Kokong village and its neighbours that the tunnels could be exposing them to danger.
Mysterious Ngora Tunnels Could be Connected to Archeological Sites- Experts
