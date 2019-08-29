Mystery Surrounds Missing Student

In short
Pascal K. Kyalimpa, the Custodian Nsibirwa hall, says the missing student was officially resident and known to the hall management hall through the academic year until the time of his disappearance.
Mystery Surrounds Missing Student29 Aug 2019, 14:53 Comments 126 Views Education Security Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bachelor of Science
Mentioned: Criminal Investigations Department Elizabeth Agitta Entebbe Police Station Makerere University Makerere University Student Nathan Noel Mwesikye Noel Nathan Mwesikye Socialist Party Steven Ogiambo Wandera Vice Chancellor William Joshua Mukisa
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.