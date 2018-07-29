NAADS Boss: Maize Surplus A Blessing to Farmers

In short
Dr. Samuel Mugasi the Executive Director of National Agriculture Advisory Services says that farmers should look at the over production as blessing because there is no food insecurity in country which would plunge families in hunger.
NAADS Boss: Maize Surplus A Blessing to Farmers29 Jul 2018, 11:50 Comments 309 Views Agriculture Report
The Executive Director of National Agriculture Advisory Services Dr Samuel Mugasi and Elkhidir Daloum the Country Director of World Food Programme discussing other products that can be got from maize comb at Namunkekera rural industrial center in Kapeeka Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.