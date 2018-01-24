Samuel Amanya
07:22

Tea Nursery Bed Operators Grill NAADS Officials Over Non Payment

24 Jan 2018, 07:22 Comments 86 Views Kabale, Uganda Agriculture Analysis
Everest Mulumba (in a white shirt), being grilled by the State Minister for Economic Monitoring,Baltazar Kasirivu Atwooki Samuel Amanya

Everest Mulumba (in a white shirt), being grilled by the State Minister for Economic Monitoring,Baltazar Kasirivu Atwooki Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Frank Byaruhanga, the Chairperson South Western Region Tea Nursery Bed Operators, said they have already resolved to walk to State house to express their anger over the nonpayment of their money.

 

Tagged with: nursery tea bed operators un paid money national agricultural advisory services

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.