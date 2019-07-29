In short
Hadijah Nakakande, the Head of Communications and Public Relations at the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) says the 170 tractors are in Namalere Mechanization Resource Centre where they were assembled upon arrival in the Country.
NAADS Procures 170 Tractors for Nationwide Mechanization Centres
In 2017, President Yoweri Museveni Commissioned Several Tractors Procured By NAADS For Pasture Improvement in Mbarara NARO Sub Station.
