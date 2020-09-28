In short
The verification seeks to identify the legitimate beneficiaries from whose gardens cane seed worth over 300 million shillings was cut by Atiak Sugar Factory with approval of NAADs during the 2019 first planting season.
NAADs Starts Verification of Atiak Sugar Project Beneficiaries.28 Sep 2020, 13:06 Comments 76 Views Amuru, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Northern Updates
Mentioned: Atiak Out Growers’ Cooperative Society, Atiak Sugar Project in Amuru District Gem Pacilo Farmers’ Cooperative Society Horyal Holding Investment Company LTD National Agriculture Advisory Services (NAADS)
