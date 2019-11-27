NAADS Suspends Distribution of Tractors to Farmers

In short
The Ministry says it is delaying the distribution, a week after Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga handed over 36 of the tractors to farmer groups in Busoga sub region.
NAADS Suspends Distribution of Tractors to Farmers27 Nov 2019, 19:38 Comments 90 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Agriculture Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Khadijah Nakakande, the Head of Communications and Public Relations at the NAADS Secretariat NAADS Suspends Distribution of Tractors
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.