Pamela Mawanda
07:47

Nabagereka Calls for Emphasis on Cultural Ethos in Education

11 Mar 2019, 07:43 Comments 84 Views Education Misc Report
Ruth Nvumetta Kavuma after receiving her award Henry Lubulwa

In short
The Nabagereka made the remarks during the fourth Women in Rotary annual dinner held at Kampala Serena Hotel. The event, spearheaded by the Rotary Club of Kampala-Naalya was also a fundraiser for the completion of a modern science and computer laboratory at Akwang Hills Secondary School in Agago district.

 

Tagged with: International Women's Day Nabagereka Women in Rotary
Mentioned: Rotary District 9211 Rotary International

