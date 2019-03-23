Nabagereka Implores Buganda Women to Vie for Leadership Positions

In short
Nabagereka Naginda, who presided over the Buganda Kingdom Women’s celebrations held at the Buddu county headquarters in Masaka district on Saturday, observed the need for women to showcase their potentials in the different aspects of life including leadership, such that they are effectively represented in decision making processes.
Buddu County Chief, Pokino Vincent Mayega (in glasses) receiving Nabagereka Sylvia Naginda at the Kingdom Women's day celebrations in Masaka on Saturday
