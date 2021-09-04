Nabakooba Blasts Police For Charging Bibanja Holders With Trespass

In short
“The issue of trespass is everywhere, even someone is on their Kibanja it is called trespass. The next thing you see are summons to appear on trespass. So, I was perturbed, which trespass when somebody is on their kibanja or in their home?” the Minister asked.
Nabakooba Blasts Police For Charging Bibanja Holders With Trespass4 Sep 2021, 11:08 Comments 77 Views Mubende, Uganda Crime Report
Lands Minister Nabakooba (left) speaking at a recent meeting in Mubende. Left is Mubende DPC Wilson Ntuuyo
Tagged with: Land, eviction, Mubende
Mentioned: Lands ministry, police
