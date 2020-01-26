In short
Nabakooba was a police spokesperson and retired at the rank of Commissioner of Police to contest for a parliamentary seat. But a report authored by the outgoing leadership of the Police Savings Association names Nabakooba among the 15 senior police officers who retired with loans and made no attempt to clear them, thereafter.
Nabakooba Named Among Police Loan Defaulters
