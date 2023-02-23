In short
According to Nabakooba, the residents were evicted without any court order, and above all, they were evicted during night hours, which is contrary to the law.
Nabakooba Orders 500 Evicted Hoima Families to Return To Their Homes Top story23 Feb 2023, 09:51 Comments 250 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
Judith Nabakooba, the minister for lands,housing and urban development while addressing some of the evicted Hoima Residents in Kapapi sub county.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
In short
Tagged with: Minister Nabakooba evictees
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.