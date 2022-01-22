In short
Suspending the operations of the Weigh Bridge at Malaba, Prime Minister Nabbanja said that the operations will only resume when the pile-up has completely eased, adding that the government has instructed the ministers of works, internal affairs and trade to pitch camp at Malaba until the fuel situation normalizes.
Nabbanja Suspends Malaba Weigh Bridge Operation over Truck Pile-up
Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja interacts with authorities at Malaba Border. Photo by Mathew Okello(1)
