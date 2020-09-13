Pheona Wall Replaces Kinobe As Law Society President

In short
According to official results seen by Uganda Radio Network-URN, Nabasasa beat her closest rival Benard Oundo with 441 votes against 427 votes. The other contenders included Nelson Walusimbi who polled 239 votes, Rashid Semambo with 212 votes while Ann Karungi came last with 47 votes.
Pheona Wall Replaces Kinobe As Law Society President13 Sep 2020, 08:48 Comments 120 Views Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Uganda Law Society
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.