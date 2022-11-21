Hafitha Issa
Nabbanja Secures Freedom, for Mother of 7 Jailed over UGX2.8M Debt

Kampala, Uganda
Gertrude Nalule standing in her compound as the hosue is been vernished with assistance from Prime Minister Nabbanja.

Nalule’s seven children had been left alone in the house under the care of the eldest child aged 17 years who also missed sitting for her final examination as a Senior Four candidate. Another child who was a P.7 candidate equally missed her PLE.

 

