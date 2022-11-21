Nabbanja Secures Freedom, for Mother of 7 Jailed over UGX2.8M Debt

In short
Nalule’s seven children had been left alone in the house under the care of the eldest child aged 17 years who also missed sitting for her final examination as a Senior Four candidate. Another child who was a P.7 candidate equally missed her PLE.
Nabbanja Secures Freedom, for Mother of 7 Jailed over UGX2.8M Debt21 Nov 2022, 20:12 Comments 155 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Court Report
Gertrude Nalule standing in her compound as the hosue is been vernished with assistance from Prime Minister Nabbanja.
