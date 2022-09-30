Nabilatuk District Leaders Announce Ban on Traditional Shrines

Gen Peter Elwelu, the deputy commander of Land Forces in UPDF during the visit to the one of the biggest tree used as a shrine in Moru Ajore, Nakapiripirit district

In short

The ban follows an incident in which the community of Napore village in Kosike sub county teamed up and beat three men from Amudat district who were following their cows which were stolen by suspected warriors from Nabilatuk district. The incident happened on September, 18