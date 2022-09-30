Godfrey Eyoku
09:21

Nabilatuk District Leaders Announce Ban on Traditional Shrines

30 Sep 2022, 09:13 Comments 239 Views Nabilatuk, Uganda Security Crime Report
Gen Peter Elwelu, the deputy commander of Land Forces in UPDF during the visit to the one of the biggest tree used as a shrine in Moru Ajore, Nakapiripirit district

Gen Peter Elwelu, the deputy commander of Land Forces in UPDF during the visit to the one of the biggest tree used as a shrine in Moru Ajore, Nakapiripirit district

In short
The ban follows an incident in which the community of Napore village in Kosike sub county teamed up and beat three men from Amudat district who were following their cows which were stolen by suspected warriors from Nabilatuk district. The incident happened on September, 18

 

Tagged with: Ban on shrines Elders missusing shrines Nabilatuk district fueling insecurity and disputes
Mentioned: Nabilatuk district local government

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.