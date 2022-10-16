In short
Nabilatuk Deputy Resident District Commissioner Jacinta Ayo told URN that hundreds of children are trafficked from Nabilatuk and taken to other regions after parents have been convinced that they will be making enough money to sustain their families back home. She says traffickers are targeting children aged between 10 and 17.
Nabilatuk District Struggles to Combat Child Trafficking
