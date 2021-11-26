Nabilatuk RDC Directs CAO to Discipline Civil Servants over Absenteeism

In short
During monitoring of government projects, Odongo was disappointed to find that the civil servants are often absent from duty while others report for work after 10: 00 am.
Nabilatuk RDC Directs CAO to Discipline Civil Servants over Absenteeism26 Nov 2021, 12:57 Comments 143 Views Nabilatuk, Uganda Local government Updates
Mentioned: Nabilatuk Local Government
