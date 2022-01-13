Nabilatuk RDC Orders Arrest of Sub County Chief Over Alleged Embezzlement

In short

The allegations against Sagal were first raised by the Parish Chiefs of Lorengedwat in their petition to the Resident District Commissioner. The three chiefs who include Catherine Sarah Loma, Sisto Losur, Rosemary Mugema of Kamaturu, Nathenyoit, and Narisae parishes respectively allege that the chief and his Sub Accountant, Robert Kolbe conspired to defraud the government 58 million shillings since July last year.