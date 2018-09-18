Christopher Kisekka
10:50

NaCRRI: Study on Disease Resistant Cassava So Far a Success

18 Sep 2018, 10:27 Comments 147 Views Wakiso, Uganda Agriculture Science and technology Interview
A confined field Genetically modified cassava trial site at National Crops Resources Research Institute- NaCRRI, Namulonge in Wakiso District Christopher Kisekka

A confined field Genetically modified cassava trial site at National Crops Resources Research Institute- NaCRRI, Namulonge in Wakiso District Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Dr Titus Alicai, Principal Research Officer, Plant Virologist and Programme Leader, Root Crops Research Programme at NaCRRI, says that when Uganda had the cassava mosaic epidemic in the early 2000 over 500 varieties were affected.

 

Tagged with: cassava brown streak disease cassava mosaic disease genetic modification-gm technology cassava conventional breeding nase 13 namulonge agricultural research institute biotechnology and biosafety act root crops research programme tme 204 gmo in uganda gmo cassava confined field trial
Mentioned: national agricultural research organisation-naro national crops resources research institute- nacrri ministry of agriculture uganda bureau of statistics-ubos virus-resistant nutritionally-enhanced cassava for africa-virca dr titus alicai

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.