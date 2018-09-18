NaCRRI: Study on Disease Resistant Cassava So Far a Success

A confined field Genetically modified cassava trial site at National Crops Resources Research Institute- NaCRRI, Namulonge in Wakiso District Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Dr Titus Alicai, Principal Research Officer, Plant Virologist and Programme Leader, Root Crops Research Programme at NaCRRI, says that when Uganda had the cassava mosaic epidemic in the early 2000 over 500 varieties were affected.